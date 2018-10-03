Vincent Torgah Does It Again! Wins 1st October Championship

Vincent Torgah cemented his poise in the game with an emphatic win during the 1st October Championship at the Port Harcourt Golf Club in Nigeria.

The championship is one of the biggest slots on the West Africa Golf Tour.

The iconic golfer from Ghana with such incredible steam in his stride got off to a great start when he finished Round 1 at 66 where he churned out five delicious birdies and 12 pars.

He kept the pace on day 2 when he capped another 66 to stay in contention after knocking off several other favorites.

He again threw out a mix of 5 birdies and 13 pars on his day two campaign.

At the end of round three, the West African No. 1 golfer continued to hold the lead at 11-under par when he carded a 66 to stay atop the leaderboard with a blend of four birdies and 14 pars.

He was 7 shots ahead of the field.

At this stage his closet contenders Andrew Odoh and Sunday Olapade were both 4 shots off the lead going into the final round.

Vincent however, stumbled on his final round after several birdie misses settled him at 71.

This undoubtedly gave some beam of hope to a streak of Nigerian contingents in the Championship who tried their best to flip the entire script.

However, Vincent's early strong lead was enough to deliver him a refreshing victory at 10-under 270 for a one-shot advantage.

Sunday Oladape finished off at 9-under 271, a painfully one-shot off the lead for the second place.

Andrew Odoh delivered a total 4-under 276 for the third spot while Gift Willy followed in fourth place at 1-under 279, nine shots away from the lead.

Vincent continues to turn out outstanding victories across the continent. He has called for proactive measures to sustain pro golf in Ghana and build the needed attraction for its growth.

“The pros are the face of the game. We own the game!” He emphazised, adding, “we want to use golf to provide hope to the youth and get people out of the streets.”