Dogboe Delighted To Join Top Rank Boxing Promotions

Isaac "Royal Storm" Dogboe, the World Boxing Organisation (WBO), Super Bantamweight Champion, is delighted, after signing a four-year deal with Top Rank, a professional boxing promotion company owned by renowned promoter Bob Arum.

The 23-year-old, undisputed Ghanaian boxing champion, has been touted by many boxing pundits to become great and this long-term co-promotional agreement with Top Rank, would propel him further onto the World stage.

Dogboe, who took to social media on Wednesday Morning said, he was delighted with the new partnership with his new promotion outfit, as he looks to make massive strides in the ring after joining the global brand.

"I'm delighted to announce that I have extended my co-promotional agreement on a long-term deal with Top Rank Promotions. RSAP and I look forward to welcoming Bob Arum and the Top Rank team in our beautiful country, Ghana next year," Dogboe said.

He added, "this only further strengthens our relationship and I am excited about making history together".

Dogboe, after his ruthless display against Japanese boxer Hidenori Otake back in August, would make a comeback into the ring on December 8, as an undercard to Vasiliy Lomachenko- Jose Pedraza unification bout at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York. GNA