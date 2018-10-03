“I Cannot Work Miracles At Kotoko Alone”- C.K. Akonnor

Newly-appointed Asante Kotoko head coach, C.K. Akonnor, has stated that achieving huge targets and doing great things at the club will not be done by his sole efforts and that, support and help will be key.

Akonnor shared these sentiments when he was officially unveiled in Kumasi on Wednesday.

The former AshGold gaffer was given the Kotoko job on Monday on a 3-year contract and he has been tasked with getting the team to be successful on the African continent.

“I am not here as a miracle man. I am here for us all to perform the miracles and I am taking about the players, the fans and the management. Working together is the only way we can meet those targets and we must work with understanding.

"The management met me and laid their vision before me and believed that I was a good fit for their plans. I also believed in their vision and we agreed to work together.

"I have with me a three-year contract with the stated targets. We have a lot of work to do if we will meet these targets.”

With the freeze on local football still in place, Akonnor and Kotoko will have to wait for a decision from the Normalisation Committee on when the proposed competition for clubs will come off and the eventual return of competitive football to see how well they will work together and meet their targets.