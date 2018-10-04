Ref Says He Can't Satisfy Wife In Bed After Anas Exposé

David Agyin

Former Fifa assistant referee, David Agyin, has revealed he has been unable to satisfy his wife in bed after he was captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ exposé, which aired in June.

The exposé which led to his 10-year ban from officiating has virtually incapacitated him as a man.

According to Referee Agyin, the investigations that exposed the substantial rot in Ghana football including his own involvement in bribe-taking has affected him emotionally and psychologically.

“I have not been the same after I was captured in the Anas Expose”. I have not been able to satisfy my wife in bed since June. I am very depressed and cannot even sleep with my wife”, he said on Asempa FM.

He explained that the first time he even tried to perform his duties in bed was after his wife insisted and literally forced herself on him but he was still unable to satisfy her.

“My wife forced herself on me after June but I still could not satisfy her. I really thank God for my wife because if she was not a Christian, she would have been cheating on me by now. I am really depressed and affected,” he added.

Referee David Agyin expressed his disappointment in the Referees Association of Ghana, saying they have failed to protect members as they should, after the expose`.