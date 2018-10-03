Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Allegation: Footballer Denies Attack

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has "firmly" denied raping a woman in a US hotel room almost a decade ago.

The Juventus forward, 33, said he welcomed "any and all investigations" as he had a "clear" conscience over the allegation he attacked Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

He spoke out ahead of her lawyers giving a press conference on Wednesday.

He had previously said the allegation, first reported in German magazine Der Spiegel, was "fake news".

On Wednesday, he issued a statement through his Twitter account:

Der Spiegel said Ms Mayorga, 34, filed a report with Las Vegas police shortly after the alleged incident.

Las Vegas police confirmed on Tuesday they had initially investigated a complaint in June 2009, but added they had no suspect in the case.

"At the time the report was taken, the victim did not provide detectives with the location of the incident or suspect description," a statement said.

"As of September 2018, the case has been reopened and our detectives are following up on information being provided," it added.