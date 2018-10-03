C. K. Akunnor Introduced T Asante Kotoko Players [PICTURES]

Newly appointed head coach of Asante Kotoko, C.K Akunnor has been introduced to the players of the club.

The Reds held a training session at the Adako Jachie on Wednesday morning with the management of the club present.

Akunnor, 44, was named as the substantive coach for the club on a three-year deal on Monday to replace Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The former Black Stars skipper have been charged to conquer Africa with the former Ghana Premier League.