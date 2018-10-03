modernghana logo

About The Name Ya'oh And Title Ala'aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
24 minutes ago | Football News

C. K. Akunnor Introduced T Asante Kotoko Players [PICTURES]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Newly appointed head coach of Asante Kotoko, C.K Akunnor has been introduced to the players of the club.

The Reds held a training session at the Adako Jachie on Wednesday morning with the management of the club present.

Akunnor, 44, was named as the substantive coach for the club on a three-year deal on Monday to replace Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The former Black Stars skipper have been charged to conquer Africa with the former Ghana Premier League.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

