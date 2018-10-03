I Will Not Hesitate To Drag Asante Kotoko To Court - Steve Pollack

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Steve Pollack has insisted that he won’t hesitate to take a legal action against his former employers if compensations due him and the ‘accident victims’ are not settled on time.

It will be recalled that Asante Kotoko team were involved in an accident at Nkawkaw after playing a Premier League match in Accra.

According to the Englishman, it’s very disappointing that one year after the fatal accident which led to the death of the club’s equipment officer, the victims have not received the damages due them.

“We the accident victims have had nothing at all and it’s very disappointing. We have sent a couple of letters and they replied the first but failed to address the second," he told Kumasi FM.

"I’ve heard rumours there is a high person in the club who said they have nothing to pay us, that’s very disrespecting.

"We could have all died and you are telling me we will get no compensation?

"I had a bad experience with my daughter because she read on the internet I’m dead and no one could console her until she heard my voice. I could have died because of the club.

"If we get no answers nor hear anything from them we have to go to the next step which is the legal part,”