Partey Named In Atletico Madrid's Squad For UCL Clash Against Club Brugge
Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has been named in Atletico Madrid's in his 19-man squad for the Uefa Champions League clash against Belgian side Club Brugge today.
The Spanish side made a bright start by beating Monaco 2-1 and will be hoping for a second straight win tonight.
And Partey, who play no part in the first game, has been named in matchday squad and could start at the Wanda Metropolitano.
The 25-year-old have had limited playing time in the ongoing season after the arrival of Thomas Lemar.
Partey has made a total of six appearances this campaign, scoring a goal.