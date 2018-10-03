Partey Named In Atletico Madrid's Squad For UCL Clash Against Club Brugge

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has been named in Atletico Madrid's in his 19-man squad for the Uefa Champions League clash against Belgian side Club Brugge today.

The Spanish side made a bright start by beating Monaco 2-1 and will be hoping for a second straight win tonight.

And Partey, who play no part in the first game, has been named in matchday squad and could start at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 25-year-old have had limited playing time in the ongoing season after the arrival of Thomas Lemar.

Partey has made a total of six appearances this campaign, scoring a goal.