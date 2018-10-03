Ghanaian Duo Aidoo, Paintsil Named In KRC Genk Squad For Europa League Clash Against Sarpsborg

Joseph Paintsil and Joseph Aidoo have been included in KRC Genk squad for Thursday's UEFA Europa League clash against Sarpsborg 08.

The Belgian Jupilar Pro League outfit will head into matchday two of Europe's second-tier club competition with a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Smurfs will be hoping to continue with their impressive form in the ongoing campaign when the travel to the Sarpsborg Stadion to engage Sarpsborg who are having a difficult time after going seven games without a win.

Coach Philipe Clement has included defensive stalwart Joseph Aidoo and forward Joseph Paintsil in his 23-man squad for the match.

