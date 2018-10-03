I Have Not Been Able To Satisfy My Wife In Bed Since Anas' Exposé - FIFA Assistant Ref. David Agyin

FIFA assistant Referee David Agyin has shockingly revealed that he has been struggling to satisfy his wife in bed since the premiering of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' documentary.

The quite looking assistant referee was captured in the documentary and was seen accepting GHC800.00 from Tiger EyePI agent.

Following the Referee Association of Ghana [RAG] investigations, Mr Agyin was handed a 10-year ban.

But in an interview with Accra based Asempa FM, he revealed that he has slept with the wife once since the premiering of the video insisting he has been struggling to satisfied the wife in bed.

"Since the premiering of the Anas exposé, I have slept with my wife once.

"I have not been able to satisfy my wife. She forced herself on me the last time but I was not in the mood to have sex with her.

"I thank God she is still with me. She is a Christian and I thank God for that," he added.

He further revealed that he will challenge the RAG ruling in court because CAF has not banned him.

Over 80 match officials were captured in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary.