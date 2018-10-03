Ayew brothers Ready To Return To Black Stars - Fiifi Tackie

The spokesperson for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie says Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew are ready to Black Stars call-up.

The duo have not been in the national team colours since the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Jordan and Andre have been consistently snubbed in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

But Mr Tackie says the brothers are prepared to return to the national team.

"I was the person who revealed that Kwesi Appiah has never spoken to the Ayews since last year but he called Jordan Ayew before reaching Andre because the latter was unreachable initially," Tackle told Goal.

"They spoke lengthily about several issues. Just as I've been saying recently, they are ready to play for the national team anytime the coach hands them the opportunity like other Ghanaian footballers.

"The duo will continue to do their best for their clubs and wait for what the future holds," he added.