CAF Champions League: Primeiro de Agosto Strike Late To Down Esperance In Semi-Final First Leg

Primeiro de Agosto made a giant step towards their first ever CAF Champions League final on Tuesday when they pipped Esperance de Tunis 1-0 in the semi-finals first leg in Luanda.

The Angolan champions despite eliminating TP Mazembe in quarter-finals were still underdogs since they were tackling a side they have never beaten.

The first half was virtually balanced and uninspiring because the two coaches Zoran Manoijlovic and Khaled Ben Yahia looked very cautious with their approaches.

With no shot on target, the first half ended scoreless.

The Tunisian giants improved a bit the second half having a chunk of the possession but failed to take advantage.

Primeiro de Agosto got the breakthrough with 10 minutes to the end of the game when substitute Luvumbu LourenÃ§o Bua's shot from outside the box beat goalkeeper Rami Jeridi.

In the dying minutes, Esperance de Tunis captain Khalil Chamam was sent off after receiving a second caution in the fixture.

The second leg is in three weeks time at the Stade Olympique de Rades in Tunis.

By Nuhu Adams

