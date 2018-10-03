modernghana logo

About The Name Ya'oh And Title Ala'aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
32 minutes ago

Richmond Boakye To Miss Red Star Belgrade Trip To PSG Due To 'Minor' Injury

Ghanasoccernet.com
Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom will miss Red Star Belgrade's match at PSG on Wednesday night due to a minor knock.

The Ghana international suffered the problem in training and did not travel with the team to Paris.

Head coach Vladan MilojeviÄ‡ has decided not to take chances and aggravate the injury as he would rely on him against Zemun on Sunday before the international break.

Boakye has been one of the key players for Red Star Belgrade since rejoining the Serbian giants on transfer deadline day.

He has scored three goals in two league appearances.

