European Champions Real Madrid Suffer Shock Loss To CSKA Moscow

European champions Real Madrid fell to a surprise Champions League defeat by CSKA Moscow in Russia.

Toni Kroos gifted the hosts their goal in the second minute with a terrible backpass that was picked up by Nikola Vlasic, on loan from Everton, and he fired past Keylor Navas from just inside the penalty area.

Karim Benzema, Casemiro and Mariano hit the woodwork for Real, as the Spanish side, without the injured Gareth Bale, pushed for an equaliser.

CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was sent off four minutes into injury time for two yellow cards in quick succession for dissent.

Nevertheless, the hosts held on to move to the top of Group G above Real, who dropped down to second.