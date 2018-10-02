Anas Exposé Has Helped Ghana Football - Sports Minister

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah has insisted that Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ exposé has helped to put in place proper measures to develop Ghana football.

The 'Number 12' documentary that collapsed football in the country figured top Ghana FA officials engaging themselves in corruption activities.

Former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi who was caught in the video resigned from his post as the president of the Ghana Football Association, first vice president of CAF and president of WAFU Zone B.

However, match officials who were also caught on tape have also been sanctioned with some receiving a lifetime ban.

And the sector minister is convinced the exposé has helped in Ghana football reforms.

“Anas’ exposé has really helped Ghana football, now you can see everything is going on well,” he spoke to the press.

“We hope we everything will be put in place to have our football back, we are still working on that.”

A FIFA/CAF Normalization Committee have been set up to run football activities in the country until March next year.