"Give CK Akunnor More Time' Kotoko Management Urged

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Steve Pollack has urged his former employers to give new coach CK Akunnor more time.

Akunnor penned down a three year deal with the Porcupine Warriors on Monday to replace Paa Kwesi Fabin.

However, the Englishman, who relieved of his duties in February this year after elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup qualifier, believes Akunnor will need maximum support to achieve his target.

''I don't know him personally but I wish him the best after signing a 3 year contract but in football signing a year or ten contract doesn't mean you will be there but I believe there should give the manager enough time to show what he can do,'' Pollack told Kumasi FM.

''Don't say after five or six months he's not good enough and you want to change him.

''You don't get the stability with that, you have to give him time. What he needs is the support from the people upstairs, they are quick to say we don't need him so let's sack him,'

''He has to be given enough time. Coaches make mistakes so they need to support him and be behind him.

''With my experience in Africa, it seems everybody knows about football. If you are not a doctor, you don't tell the doctor how to do his job. Leave the coach to do his job.''