modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Egypt Express Readiness To Host Any African Tournaments

Ghanasoccernet.com
Egypt Express Readiness To Host Any African Tournaments

Egypt's Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi said that the country is ready to host any tournament related to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at any time.

Sobhi, who attended the CAF general assembly held in the resort town Sharm el-Sheikh, said that sports play an important role in connecting people and spreading peace all over the world.

"Egypt has a huge sports infrastructure, as we've hosted numerous international sports tournaments throughout the year," the minister said.

"Egypt is ready to host the CAF's tournaments at any time," he added.

"We thank the Confederation of African Football for selecting Egypt as the hosts of the Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations next December, as well as awarding us with the U-23 African Cup of Nations next year," Egypt's Youth and Sports Minister concluded.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1THERE IS NO ONE LIKE YOU MY LORD

By: akoAso HH GER quot-img-1
body-container-line