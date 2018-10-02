modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

Ghanasoccernet.com
Aduana Stars Close To Appointing David Duncan As Coach

Ghana Premier League giants Aduana Stars are on the verge of hiring David Duncan as coach of the club.

The Fire Boys are looking for a coach following the exit of Japanese-American coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

Reports indicate that they have settled on Duncan who is believed to the preferred choice for the side's bankroller, Osaagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II.

The reports further suggested that the former Hearts of Oak gaffer will meet the playing body on Wednesday as the club resume training after two weeks of rest.

Duncan has been out of job since leaving Asante Kotoko in April 2016 when he was told to step aside.

