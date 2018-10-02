Dreams FC sign Young Defender David Salifu From Division Two Side Sondisco Sporting Club

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have signed defender David Salifu from Division Two outfit Sondisco Sporting Club.

The young defender penned a four-year deal at the club's secretariat on Monday afternoon after passing a medical.

He becomes the second player to join the club this month (October) after Godwin Okudzato was signed from Bafadi Sporting Club.

Dreams FC transferred players to foreign clubs this summer and want to fill the void created.

Manager Pasoja will work with the squad to build a team ahead of the resumption of football in the country.

