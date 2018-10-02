New Kotoko Coach C.K Akunor Confident Of Returning Club To Its Glory Days

New head coach of Asante Kotoko Charles Kwabla Akunor is optimistic of returning the club to its glory days and calls on fans of the club to give him their full backing.

The former Ashantigold coach signed a three year deal with the Porcupine Warriors on Monday following the resignation of Paa Kwesi Fabin after seven months in charge of the Ghanaian giants.

Akunor comes in with a respectable record but admitted he can only succeed if the fans of the club give him their full backing.

The 44-year-old added he can return the club to their Champions League-winning days, a task handed him by the management of the club.

"It is not about me, but about Kotoko. I plead with everybody to support the team and let's do this. I think the days when we won the Champions League can come back if we all mobilise behind the team and get the right things to be done," he told Asantekotokosc.com.

Despite his ambitions of winning the Champions League, the former Black Stars captain entreated the fans to also exercise patience as he imbibes his philosophy of "agroball" into the team.

'My philosophy is for us to put the ball on the ground, play and make sure that even though we are entertaining the crowd, we are also efficient up front; to be creative and, of course, we would do this with the fans. We want them to be part of us. If the going gets tough, we want them to shout.'

"We must know that we are developing, we have a target and work towards it and that we have to be patient."

Asante Kotoko have been very active in the offseason, having played several friendlies and it's been reported they have signed former Gafle midfielder Kwame Bonsu, who returned to the country after serving six months in a Swedish prison when he was falsely accused of rape.

