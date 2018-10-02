Coach Kwesi Appiah Assures Ayew's On Black Stars Future

The Communications Director of the FIFA/CAF Normalization Committee, Dan Kweku Yeboah has revealed that head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah had a conversation with Andre and Jordan Ayew following their snub for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone.

Despite the Ayew brothers impressive performance in the ongoing season in their various clubs, Kwesi Appiah excluded the pair from his squad ahead of the AFCON qualifier against Kenya alongside, Asamoah Gyan.

However, on Monday, the pair were again snubbed by Coach Appiah after he named his 23 man squad for the third round qualifiers against Sierra Leone which includes Ghana skipper, Asamoah Gyan.

"Everything is under control because Kwesi Appiah called the Ayew brothers on phone today and told them that they are still part of his plans and will return to the squad," Yeboah told Goal.

"The coach had a lengthy chat with them on phone so they are aware why he didn't invite them."

"They are quality players but the coach selects those he believes will be appropriate for a particular task," he added.

Yeboah also confirmed that the Black Stars will begin their camping in Kumasi on October 8, amid earlier reports of a non-residential camping in Accra before moving to Kumasi.

"The Black Stars will begin their camping on October 8 and every player is expected in Kumasi on that day. Government and the normalization committee are putting in place plans which will help in the return fixture in Freetown."

Ghana lost their last Afcon qualifier to Kenya (1-0) but still top Group F with a better goal difference.

The must-win match will be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on October 11.