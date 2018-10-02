modernghana logo

Daniel Agyei Hits Brace For Burnley U-23 In Win Over Crewe U-23

Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei bagged a brace for Burnley U-23 in their 3-2 victory over Crewe Alexandria U-23 in the English Professional Development League on Monday.

Agyei shot the Claret into the lead in the 24th minute with a bullet header.

The 21-year-old doubles his tally five minutes later with a cracking finish from the edge of the box.

Agyei has been farmed out to Walsall, Coventry City and Blackpool for the past seasons since joining the English Premier League side from AFC Wimbledon in 2015.

He is eligible to play for either Ghana or England in future.

Agyei has scored six goals in his five appearances for the Burnley U23 team this season.

