David Duncan Linked With Vacant Aduana Stars Coaching Job

David Duncan is reported to be wanted by Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars to become their next coach.

The former Ghana U17 and U23 coach has been out of job since leaving Asante Kotoko in April 2016 when he was told to step aside.

Aduana are in search of a new coach after parting ways with Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

According to reports, the owner of the club Nana Agyemang Badu II believes Duncan being a disciplinarian can instill professionalism in the playing body.

