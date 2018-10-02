Stuttgart Coach Gives Hans Nunoo Sarpei The Thumbs Up

VfB Stuttgart coach Tayfun Korkut has lauded the mentality and attitude of young midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei.

Sarpei was called into the first team for the first time last Wednesday in the defeat to RB Leipzig in the league.

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute in the 2-1 home win over Werder Bremen.

"Sarpei has been good the past few weeks. He is adventurous, has a good mentality. Similar in type to [Santiago] Ascacibar. That's why he was in Leipzig in the squad.''

Last season, the former Liberty Professionals player was on loan at Slovakian side FK Senica.

Before the start of the season, VfB Stuttgart had wanted to send him out on loan but no deal was reached.

