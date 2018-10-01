Kotoko Task CK Akonnor To Conquer Africa

The management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have tasked newly appointed head coach Charles Kwabena Akonnor to conquer Africa and win the CAF champions league in the shortest possible time.

“The target for C.K Akonnor is to win CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup in the shortest possible time”, General Manager for Kotoko, Mr George Amoako disclosed this afternoon in an interview with Atinka FM.

According to Mr George Amoako, Kotoko is a very big club and their aim is to win trophies. He revealed that they want their new coach to win trophies available at the National level as well as at the continental level.

He is optimistic that CK Akonnor can do the job with his experience. Despite having no record of ever winning a trophy as a coach, the general manager of the Kumasi based club believes CK will deliver as far as he is given the support and the needed backing.

The former Ashanti Gold trainer has been given a three-year contract to with the mandate of winning trophies and bring back the glory days to the club.

CK replaces Coach Paa Kwasi Fabian who took over the club last year and has managed to leave behind a strong side that beat bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak back to back in the space of one week.

The new Kotoko head coach is scheduled to have his first press conference this Wednesday, 3 October 2018 at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.