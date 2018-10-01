C. K. Akonnor Optimistic Of Succeeding At Kotoko

Newly Asante Kotoko head coach, C. K. Akonnor has expressed his belief of succeeding at Asante Kotoko.

The former Ashgold SC head coach was appointed as the head coach of the club on Monday on a three-year deal.

"Asante Kotoko is a big club and is a privilege to be here coaching this club," he told Nhyira FM.

However, Akonnor believes he can succeed at the club if handed the necessary support.

"There is no room for fear because Asante Kotoko is used to sacking coaches, I am here to either succeed or fail and with the necessary support I know I will fight to succeed."

The former Black Stars skipper took over from Paa Kwesi Fabin who stepped down from his position last month.

The former VfL Wolfsburg winger has been in charge of Eleven Wise FC, Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Ashanti Gold SC before joining the former Ghana Premier League champions.