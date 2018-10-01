Kwame Bonsu Completes Asante Kotoko Move After Successful Trial

modernghana logo

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have signed former Gelfe IF midfielder, Kwame Bonsu on a three-year deal after a successful trial.

The bulky middleman officially joined the Porcupine Warriors after signing the deal at the club's secretariat on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old has been training with the first team of former Ghana Premier League champions since last month.

Bonsu has been without a club after being released from prison in Sweden in July.

He was handed a two-year prison sentence after he was charged for raping and assaulting his wife by a Swedish court.

Bonsu played for Heart of Lions before leaving for Europe to play for FC Rosengård, Mjallby IF and Gelfe IF.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

