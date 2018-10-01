Kumasi Asante Kotoko have signed former Gelfe IF midfielder, Kwame Bonsu on a three-year deal after a successful trial. The bulky middleman officially joined...
Kwame Bonsu Completes Asante Kotoko Move After Successful Trial
Kumasi Asante Kotoko have signed former Gelfe IF midfielder, Kwame Bonsu on a three-year deal after a successful trial.
The bulky middleman officially joined the Porcupine Warriors after signing the deal at the club's secretariat on Monday morning.
The 24-year-old has been training with the first team of former Ghana Premier League champions since last month.
Bonsu has been without a club after being released from prison in Sweden in July.
He was handed a two-year prison sentence after he was charged for raping and assaulting his wife by a Swedish court.
Bonsu played for Heart of Lions before leaving for Europe to play for FC Rosengård, Mjallby IF and Gelfe IF.