Isaac Asiamah Tasks Black Queens To Win AWCON 2018

The Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah has tasked the Black Queens to win the 2018 Women's Afcon which kicks off on November 17th.

The AWCON has been riddled with a lot of uncertainty due to the lack of readiness of the earmarked stadia for the competition but the Confederation of African Football at their extraordinary congress in Cairo affirmed Ghana as hosts.

The Queens on their part have been getting ready for the tournament with a nationwide tour which has seen them play friendly matches against a number of women's league clubs.

The Minister believes that despite all the challenges, the senior women's national team must play their hearts out for the nation.

“My sweet ladies, we have said that we are hosting but we are not just hosting but hosting and winning.

“Let me be honest with you, this tournament is about you.

“Demonstrate your sense of hard work and patriotism because Ghana is waiting on you.

“Ghana is waiting for you, get us a gold, nothing but a gold,” he stated at the official launch of the 2018 AWCON.

However, head coach of the side Bashir Hayford, claims that proposals have been put forward to have the Black Queens engage the likes of Nigeria and Zambia before the competition kicks off.