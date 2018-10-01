Solomon Asante Shortlisted For Three Awards At Phoenix Rising

Ghana attacker Solomon Asante has been nominated for three awards at club side Phoenix Rising following his fantastic debut season in the American second-tier league.

The 28-year-old's belter against Oklahoma City Energy in the United Soccer League is among the four goals nominated for the end-of-the-year award.

Jason Johnson's goal against Tulsa, Didier Drogba's effort against Tulsa and Chris Cortez's long-range strike against St. Louis are the other contenders.

Asante has also been nominated for the Newcomers award where he competes with James Musa, Joey Farrell and Zac Lubin.

The 17-capped Ghana international is a firm favourite to clinch the gong following his swashbuckling performance in his debut campaign.

He has become an instrumental figure in the side since joining as a free agent last year, bagging 13 goals in 30 matches for the Arizona-based outfit.

The former Berekum Chelsea wideman has again been shortlisted for the Most Valuable Player of the Year award alongside veteran goalkeeper Carl Woszczynski who has made 24 appearances, Chris Cortez who is the side's top scorer with 17 goals and French youngster Amadou Dia who has been a key cog despite failure to the back of the twine in 29 games.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com