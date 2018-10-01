GHALCA Proposes Autonomous Body To Run Ghana Premier League

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) is proposing an autonomous body to organize and run the Ghana Premier League when the work of the normalization committee is completed.

A member of the Association Olloboi Commodore in an interview with Asempa FM this morning disclosed that it is one of many proposals being drafted to contribute to the reformation of football in the country.

GHALCA were in Takoradi over the weekend to finalize the drafting of a proposal to be submitted to the Normalization Committee later to be considered in the process of reforming of Ghana Football.

According to Olloboi Commodore who is the General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, the autonomous body will be a registered subsidiary under the Ghana Football Association and will run within the laws of the association.

It will, however, be limited by shares and will be run separated from the GFA with their office of operation different from the GFA.

Besides proposing an autonomous body to organize and run the Ghana Premier League, GHALCA is also proposing for the media to be included in the running of football to help promote the game properly.

FIFA and the Government of Ghana recently formed a normalization committee to take over and run the affairs of the GFA.

They are expected to work for the next six months and restore normalcy to the association whiles reforming the state of Ghana football.