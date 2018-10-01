OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko Announce C.K. Akunnor As Head Coach

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have signed former Black Stars skipper C.K Akunnor as head coach of the club.

The former Dreams FC gaffer penned down a three-year deal and he expected to lead the technical bench till 2021.

The signing was done at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi with Kotoko represented by Chief Executive Officer, George Amoako, with the backing of management members Yaw Amo Sarpong, Samuel Sarfo Duku (esq), Edmund Ackah and Nana Kwame Dankwah

The former Wolfsburg captain said, after the signing, that he is bringing on board a philosophy he calls the ‘Agroball’ which combines entertainment with goals and hopes to get the support of the club's hierarchy, including the supporters.

The experienced coach replaces Paa Kwesi Fabin who left his position last month, having handled rivals Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and AshntiGold, and is set to bring his rich knowledge of the game to bear to improve Kotoko.

Akunnor will meet the press on Wednesday at Sports Hotel at 14:00GMT.