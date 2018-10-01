Vejle BK Coach Eulogizes Fard Ibrahim On His Debut

Ghanaian defenderFard Ibrahim has earned plaudits from Vejle Boldklub U-19 coach Steffen Kielstrup following his superb debut in their 4-3 defeat against Brondby IF U-19 side.

The 18-year-old left-back was introduced into the match on the 61st minute to replace Thomas Gundelund where his effort helped them to register three goals in the second department of the game.

"Fard has a good package and makes a good effort," Coach Kielstrup told the club's official website after the game.

"He will continue to improve a number of points because his starting point is good and he is involved in much."

Ibrahim joined the Red and White lads from Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies during the last summer transfer window.

