Asamoah Gyan Makes Controversial Return To Ghana Squad

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has made a controversial return to the national team after more than a year absence.

The 32-year-old, who plays for Turkish side Kayserispor, has not featured for the side since the 2017 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo.

The decision to recall the iconic football star has sparked controversy amid his recent lack of playing opportunities.

The statistics does not make for an interesting reading at club level, but the former Sunderland hitman has impressed heavily in Ghana colours.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has opted to recall the top striker into his squad to shore up his attack ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations double-header against Sierra Leone.

Gyan had made just two substitute appearances for Kayserispor this season as he continues to struggle with club form.

But the country's all-time top scorer has never disappointed in Ghana colours and could be one of the reasons for his recall into the squad.

The Black Stars take on the Leone Stars in first of the double-header on October 11 in Kumasi before the return encounter fixed for October 15.

