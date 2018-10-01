Hibernian Winger Thomas Agyepong Returns To Ghana Squad For Sierra Leone Qualifier

Hibernian winger Thomas Agyepong has made a return to the Ghana national team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The youngster has been rewarded with his impressive displays for the Scottish side after being a recall into the team.

Agyepong, on loan from NAC Breda, has scored once in four appearances for the Scottish side.

The hugely talented wideman has impressed since breaking into the national team.

The Black Stars take on the Leone Stars in first of the double-header on October 11 in Kumasi before the return encounter fixed for October 15.

