Bayern Munich Coach Niko Kovac Blames Boateng For Defeat To Hertha Berlin

Head coach of German giants Bayern Munich has single our Jerome Boateng for blame after the Bavarians suffered their first defeat of the season to Hertha Berlin.

Hertha Berlin inflicted a first defeat of the 2018/19 season on Niko Kovac's Bayern Munich at the Olympiastadion on Friday.

Despite seeing plenty of the ball, Bayern were punished by a clinical Hertha side for not being their razor-sharp selves in front of goal. Robert Lewandowski headed over for the defending champions early on, before Hertha forged ahead.

Manuel Neuer pulled off a fine save to deny Vedad Ibisevic's header, but a foul from Jerome Boateng on Salomon Kalou in the ensuing chase prompted match referee Marco Fritz to award a penalty.

Ibisevic made no mistake from 12 yards and, after Arjen Robben spurned a glorious close-range chance to level, Ondrej Duda capped a blistering counter to send Hertha in at half-time with a 2-0 lead.

Niko Kovac said after the game, " For the 1: 1 against Augsburg he had blamed the miserable chance exploitation. And now? She was again "with a reason," he said. But: "We have allowed two goals, two that are not allowed to pass." The first, Vedad Ibisevic's penalty (23rd), Jerome Boateng had launched with a clumsy tackle against Salomon Kalou. "Yeah ... that's not really possible," Kovac said bitterly, smiling slightly for words. "And the second we make a tactical mistake where we do not go."

