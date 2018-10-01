Black Stars To Begin Camping In Kumasi Next Week Monday Ahead Of Sierra Leone Clash
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The Black Stars of Ghana will kick off their camping next week Monday in Kumasi ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Sierra Leone.
Kwesi Appiah has invited 23 players including captain Asamoah Gyan and six other players returning to the squad.
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Bernard Mensah, Jonathan Mensah, Lumor Agbenyenu, Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Agyepong have been recalled.
The Black Stars are in search of a win after suffering a shameful 1-0 defeat at Kenya last month.
This means head coach Kwesi Appiah and his team will have just three days to prepare before hosting the Leone Stars.
The match has been slated to kick off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on October 11, 2018.
Below is the full squad: Goalkeepers Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Felix Annan Defenders Andy Yiadom, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku and Lumor Agbenyenu.
Midfielders Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Bernard Mensah, Thomas Agyapong, Isaac Sackey and Kwadwo Asamoah.
Forwards Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Majeed Waris and Emmanuel Boateng.
