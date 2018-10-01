C.K Akunnor To Be Unveiled As Kotoko Coach This Week

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko will unveil C K Akunnor as the head coach of the club today at the club’s Secretariat.

The former Dreams FC gaffer held talks with the management of the club last Friday and will replace Paa Kwesi Fabin who stepped down from his position last month.

The 44-year-old was very impressive in the first round of the with Ashgold been impressive in the first round of the Ghana Premier League.

The former Wolfsburg player has had managerial spells at Sekondi Eleven Wise, Accra Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC.

His experience will be required to get Asante Kotoko back in shape for the impending competitions.

Former WAFA assistant coach, Akapko Patron has led Asante Kotoko in their last two games as interim coach.

Asante Kotoko beat Berekum Chelsea 3-0 yesterday at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

A brace from Burkina Faso striker Songe Yacouba and Frank Boahen’s strike were enough to see off the Berekum based side.

Reports suggest that C. K. Akunnor was at the Stadium to watch Kotoko on Sunday.