KP Boateng's Sassuolo Suffers Heavy Defeat In AC Milan Reunion

Ghana forward K.P Boateng's reunion with his former ended with his Sassuolo side thrashed by AC Milan in the Serie A on Sunday evening.

The former AC Milan forward played the entire game as high flying Sassuolo got humiliated 4-1 by the Azzuris.

Franck Kessie, Suso and Samu Castillejo scored fine goals as AC Milan won 4-1 at Sassuolo to ease the pressure on coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Gennaro Gattuso's position as AC Milan's head coach was strengthened by a timely 4-1 win at high-flying Sassuolo, which featured a trio of brilliant goals.

Milan had won only one of its five Serie A matches.

AC Milan were without forwards Gonzalo Higuain, Patrick Cutrone and Fabio Borini who were all not fit for the game.

Meanwhile, Boateng's compatriot Claud Agyapong and Alfred Duncan did not feature for Sassuolo.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com