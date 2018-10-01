Raphael Dwamena Axed From Black Stars After Lame Display Against Kenya

UD Levante forward Raphael Dwamena has been excluded from the Black Stars 21-man squad for the upcoming Afcon 2019 double-header qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

The left-footed hitman started the game against the Harambee Stars of Kenya in the last Afcon qualifier.

However, the team's profligacy in the defeat against the Harambee Stars of Kenya informed the decision of coach Kwesi Appiah to replace the left-footed striker with Asamoah Gyan in the side.

The 23-year-old is going through rough times as he has been left out of UD Levante's last four games.

Black Stars squad to face Sierra Leone:

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Felix Annan

Defenders:

Andy Yiadom, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku and Lumor Agbenyenu

Midfielders:

Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Bernard Mensah, Thomas Agyapong, Isaac Sackey and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Forward:

Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Majeed Waris and Emmanuel Boateng.

