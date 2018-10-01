Columbus Crew Defender Jonathan Mensah Earns First 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Call-Up

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah is set to play in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after earning his first national team call-up this year.

The two-time FIFA World Cup finalist has been included in the 23-man squad for the doubleheader against Sierra Leone this month.

Mensah has been on ice since playing in the 5-1 demolishing of Congo last September in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The experienced centre-back who has become a pillar for his MLS side has been invited by head coach Kwesi Appiah to bolster his back line.

Mensah has scored one goal in 25 league appearances for Columbus Crew in the MLS.

His teammate Harrison Afful has also been invited for the must-win clash against the Leone Stars.

Black Stars squad to face Sierra Leone:

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Felix Annan

Defenders:

Andy Yiadom, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku and Lumor Agbenyenu

Midfielders:

Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Bernard Mensah, Thomas Agyapong, Isaac Sackey and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Forward:

Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Majeed Waris and Emmanuel Boateng.

