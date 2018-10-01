OFFICIAL: Kwesi Appiah Names 23 Man Squad For Sierra Leone Clash; Ayew's Snubbed Again

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named his 23 man squad for next month’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Asamoah Gyan who has not been in the national colours since the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo in Kumasi last year, has been handed a recall into the side despite his lack of game time at Kayserispor.

However, Deportivo Alaves middleman, Mubarak Wakaso who was left out of the squad for the loss against Kenya, has been recalled into the team following his impressive performance in the Spanish La Liga.

John Boye, who recently recovered from an injury for FC Metz in the French Lig 2 has been recalled back to the team.

The guardsman was called up for the match against Kenya but pulled out due to injury.

Emmanuel Boateng who also missed the last match through injury has also been called up for the must-win clash.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan is the only new addition to the squad.

Ghana squad below:

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Felix Annan

Defenders

Andy Yiadom, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku and Lumor Agbenyenu

Midfielders

Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Bernard Mensah, Thomas Agyapong, Isaac Sackey and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Forwards

Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Majeed Waris and Emmanuel Boateng.

The much-anticipated fixture has been scheduled to kick off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on 11th October 2018.