I Am Very Happy To Be Back To Black Stars - Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has expressed his excitement after he was handed a called up to the Black Stars.

The former WAFA star has been included in Kwesi Appiah's 18 man squad for next month Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Stars Leone.

The 23-year-old who will be competing with regular starter Richard Ofori and Lawrence Ati Zigi for a slot in the post tells SportsworldGhana.com exclusively that he feels very excited to return to the team after getting his maiden call-up last year.

”I feel extremely happy to be back in the Black Stars team after getting my first call-up last year.

”It’s a great honour to be invited for an AFCON qualifier and I promise to do my possible best and also show the whole world what Felix Annan can do when I am handed a starting role.

”It has always been my dream to get a call-up so that now that it has come I gladly welcome it and will surely prove my worth," he concluded.

The match has been slated to take place on 11th, October 2018 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.