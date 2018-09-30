Normalisation Committee Attend CAF’s Emergency General Assembly In Egypt

The president of Ghana’s Normalisation Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah was in attendance in Confederation of African Football’s Emergency General Assembly in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt held on Saturday.

Dr Amoah arrived in the Sinai Peninsula along with committee member, Naa Odofoley Nortey.

Decision-makers of Africa's football governing body converged at the headquarters of CAF to elect an English Speaking African representative on the FIFA Executive Council to replace former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The position became vacant after he [Kwesi Nyantakyi] was suspended by FIFA from his all positions in football following the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary.

The former CAF 1st vice president subsequently resigned from all his positions in football.

However, the President of the Football Association of Malawi, FAM, Walter Nyamilandu will replace former Ghana Football Association, GFA, President Kwesi Nyantakyi at FIFA Council

The football governing body of the continent will elect a permanent member to replace Nyantakyi.

Dr Amoah has been installed by FIFA as head of the Normalisation Committee instituted by FIFA to restore normalcy and introduce reforms into Ghana football.