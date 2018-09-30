Sogne Yacouba Hits Brace As Asante Kotoko Thrash Berekum Chelsea In Friendly

Asante Kotoko continued with their impressive offseason form as they defeated a tough Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Kwame Boahene returned to the starting team by registering his name on the goalscorer sheet together with in-form forward Sogne Yacouba as Kotoko beat Chelsea 3-0 with C.K Akunor, who is expected to be named coach of the club on Monday in the stands watching.

The Porcupine Warriors opened the scoring just 15 minutes into the game after a spell of dominance, which saw Kwame Boahene connect to a cross from Agustine Sefa.

Meanwhile, Chelsea who looked jittery had to make an early substitution as Oppong Solomon made way for Francis Debrah.

Kotoko striker Frederick Boateng had to be substituted in the 44th minute due to a minor injury and was replaced by Obed Owusu.

Five minutes into the second half, Collins Ameyaw was red carded for a bad challenge on a Kotoko player.

The Porcupine Warriors took advantage of the numerical edge to register their second of the day when Burkinabe forward Sogne Yacouba scored a brilliant goal.

Akakpo Patron made a couple of changes with goal scorer Kwame Boahen coming out for Ibrahim Osman.

Sogne Yacouba added his second and Kotoko's third with five minutes to end the game.

Chelsea had a penalty in the final minute which was missed by Stephen Amankona.

Kotoko have beaten Hearts, Ashantigold and now Chelsea as they continue with preparations ahead of the return of the top flight.

