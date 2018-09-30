Majeed Ashimeru Shines As Saint Gallen Defeat Grasshoppers In Switzerland

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru continued with his fine form in Switzerland after helping Saint Gallen beat Grasshoppers in the topflight league on Saturday.

The midfielder was impressive as Saint Gallen came from a goal down to record a 2-1 victory at home.

The 20-year-old, who is loan from Austria giants Red Bull Salzburg was the orchestra in the heart of midfield, producing defensive splitting passes in a game he lasted for 85 minutes.

Tranquillo Barnetta scored a brace after St. Gallen had conceded early in the first half through Vincent Sirerro's own goal.

Majeed Ashimeru was replaced by Yannis Tafer with the three points secured.

The win sends Saint Gallen fourth on the table after nine games, 13 points behind leaders Young Boys.

The former WAFA star has now played 8 games this season for the club.

