Madagascar Banned From Using National Stadium Following Stampede

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has punished Madagascar following a deadly stampede at the country's national stadium ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Senegal on 9 September.

One person was killed and nearly 40 others were injured before the match in Antananarivo which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Caf announced disciplinary measures following its executive committee meeting in Egypt which include a ban on Madagascar using the Mahamasina Stadium for "three matches or three months".

It means Madagascar must find a new home venue for their Africa Cup of Nations Group A qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea in October and Sudan in November.

The Malagasy national football federation has also been fined US$10,000.

