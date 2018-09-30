Ashantigold To Break Camp After Nkoranza Friendly

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold will break camp on Sunday after their friendly encounter with Nkoranza Warriors.

The Miners who have been in camp for since June preparing for the uncertain return of the top flight will allow their players break on Sunday as they await news of the Ghana Premier League.

The Obuasi based outfit have been involved in several friendlies over the period since the suspension of the Premier League including a two-legged encounter with Asante Kotoko.

The miners take on Nkoranza Warriors today's in an anniversary game and C.E.O of the club, Mr Fredrick Acheampong confirmed the club will break camp after the game.

"We've been invited by Nkoranza Warriors for an anniversary game and after that game, we will break the boys for camp as we await the news on the Ghana Premier League from the Normalization Committee," he told Happy FM.

"We've been in camp since June, we have been training and we have not had any good news so we have to allow the boys to rest," he added.

Ashantigold are second after the first round of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

