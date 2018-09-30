Asante Kotoko Set To Appoint C.K Akunor As Head Coach On Monday

According to sources in Kumasi, Asante Kotoko are set to name former Dreams FC gaffer, Charles Kwabla Akunnor as the head coach of the club on Monday.

The head coach position became vacant when Paa Kwesi Fabin stepped down three weeks ago after just seven months in charge of the club.

However, reports say C.K Akunor have reached an agreement with the management of Asante Kotoko and will sign a two year deal with the Kumasi based outfit.

The former Black Stars skipper led Ashantigold to second place after the first round of the Zylofon Cash Premier but parted ways with the club following reports of a rift between him and the C.E.O of the club.

Akunnor has enormous experience on the local terrain, having coached Eleven Wise, Accra Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Ashantigold.

The management of Asante Kotoko had a meeting last week where it agreed to settle between two coaches, Yussif Abubakar and C.K Akunor.

However, after several deliberations, a decision to appoint Akunor was agreed on.