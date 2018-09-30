Bale Goes Off Injured As Madrid Derby Ends Goalless

Real Madrid failed to win for a second straight game and missed the chance to go top of La Liga as they drew with city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Real, beaten by Sevilla in midweek, could have overtaken Barcelona, who drew against Athletic Bilbao earlier.

Welshman Gareth Bale volleyed an effort narrowly wide before being replaced at half-time because of injury.

Atletico's best chance fell to Antoine Griezmann, but the Frenchman's dinked shot was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgium goalkeeper's former Chelsea team-mate Diego Costa was a peripheral figure and has now gone 16 league games without a goal.

Real were the better side in the second half but did not fully test goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who smothered Marco Asensio's shot and palmed away Dani Carvajal's strike.

As the home supporters got frustrated, chants of "Ronaldo, Ronaldo" were clearly audible in the second half. Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo left the club to join Juventus in the summer.

The Champions League holders return to European action on Tuesday with a trip CSKA Moscow (20:00 BST), before Atletico, who won the Europa League last season, host Club Brugge the following day.