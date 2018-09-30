GOC Announce Motivational Package For Team Ghana Ahead Of Youth Olympics

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has announced financial package for Ghana's contingent at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to the GOC, a cash prize of $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000 would be given to the winners of gold, silver and bronze medal respectively at the Games.

The team comprising of five athletes, four coaches and a chef de mission was introduced at the sports hall at the Accra Sports Stadium, as they prepare to leave for the games slated 6th-18th October 2018.

Team Ghana would be led by young swimmer Abeiku Jackson, with male beach volley pair of Eric Tsatsu and Kevin Carboo, Sandra Mensimah Owusu - female weightlifter and Solomon Diaffo - 400 metres runner, with their respective coaches.

Mr Yeboah Evans, Chef de mission said the team was poised and ready to return with medals.

He commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority for a great job by putting together the trip, with an attractive bonus structure and good preparation ahead of the event.

Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of GOC, urged the team to make Ghana proud saying 'you are no strangers to winning medals after competing at the African Youth Games last July, use the exploits of Youth Olympic Games medal winner Martha Bissah as an inspiration'.

Mr Perry Okudzeto, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports said his outfit had catered for the allowances, bonuses and competition attire for the team, with the GOC catering for air tickets, competition and general kitting for the team.

Meanwhile, the GOC sponsor has promised an additional $1,000 for any of the medal winners.